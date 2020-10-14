Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 3,123,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,757,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Gogo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver acquired 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gogo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the period. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $18,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gogo by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.