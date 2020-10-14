GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches Market Cap of $13,840.32

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $13,840.32 and approximately $40,041.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.01485071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00152642 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

