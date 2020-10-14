Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0041 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $170,928.17 and $123.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00441988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

