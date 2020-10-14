Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.
About American Well
There is no company description available for American Well Corp.
