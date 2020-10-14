Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

