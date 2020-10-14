Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $4.31, Briefing.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GS opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.90.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

