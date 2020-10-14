Golem Hits Market Cap of $102.32 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Golem has a market cap of $102.32 million and $7.38 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Upbit, BitBay and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, Ethfinex, Iquant, Bithumb, Bitbns, OOOBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Tux Exchange, Coinbe, Bittrex, Braziliex, Koinex, Zebpay, WazirX, Cryptopia, BitMart, HitBTC, Livecoin, ABCC, CoinExchange, Gate.io, BitBay, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, Tidex, Poloniex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

