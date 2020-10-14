Grassi Investment Management Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $4,233,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.