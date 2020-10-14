Grassi Investment Management Sells 6,825 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 307.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.95. The company has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

