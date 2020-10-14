Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 738.79 ($9.65).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 647.91 ($8.46) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 593.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

