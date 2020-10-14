Green Brick Partners Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) – B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. Rygiel expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of GRBK opened at $18.53 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $938.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 441,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

