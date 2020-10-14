Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $569.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.03. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $421,300. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $8,596,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

