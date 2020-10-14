Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 557,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

