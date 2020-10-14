Grid+ Market Capitalization Tops $5.26 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $70,160.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.04946307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

