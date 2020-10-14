Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -320.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $1,356,135.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,137.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 80.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.