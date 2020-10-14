Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

