HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAN stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a twelve month low of GBX 123.77 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

About HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

