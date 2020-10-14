Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

