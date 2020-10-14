Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$26.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 1.7869113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.