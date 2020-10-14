Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.0 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.