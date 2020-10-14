Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The Golpu project is believed to be a game changer for the company. The Hidden Valley project is also poised for growth. In South Africa, the company has the Kusasalethu, Doornkop and Phakisa projects and Tshepong and Masimong, which have been steady contributors to the company’s production. It is also likely to gain from higher gold prices. Higher gold prices are expected to drive the company’s margins in fiscal 2021 amid market volatility and economic uncertainties. The company’s efforts to reduce its debt levels is also encouraging. However, the company remains exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. High cost structure, rising cost of operation and declining gold production are other concerns.”

HMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,762,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 732,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 731,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

