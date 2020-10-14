Head to Head Analysis: iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) vs. Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) and Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for iShares Gold Trust and Gain Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Gold Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gain Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gain Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Gain Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gain Capital is more favorable than iShares Gold Trust.

Profitability

This table compares iShares Gold Trust and Gain Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Gold Trust N/A 30.68% 20.75% Gain Capital 14.34% 31.81% 6.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of iShares Gold Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Gain Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Gain Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iShares Gold Trust and Gain Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Gold Trust N/A N/A $2.28 billion N/A N/A Gain Capital $233.90 million 0.98 -$60.76 million ($0.95) -6.36

iShares Gold Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gain Capital.

Risk and Volatility

iShares Gold Trust has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gain Capital has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gain Capital beats iShares Gold Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The ISHARES COMEX GOLD TRUST seeks to correspond generally, to the day-to-day movement of the price of gold bullion. The objective of the Gold Trust is for the value to reflect, at any given time, the price of gold owned by the Gold Trust at that time, less the expenses and liabilities of the Gold Trust.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

