Head-To-Head Comparison: Alithya Group (ALYA) and The Competition

Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alithya Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71% Alithya Group Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

Alithya Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group’s peers have a beta of 1.73, suggesting that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group Competitors 1034 3516 6955 326 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential downside of 2.51%. Given Alithya Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million -$29.82 million -17.25 Alithya Group Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 120.27

Alithya Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alithya Group peers beat Alithya Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

