Head-To-Head Comparison: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) vs. The Competition

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -8.50 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.84

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 731 2807 2599 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals peers beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

