Head to Head Contrast: IBM (NYSE:IBM) vs. China Crescent Enterprises (NYSE:CCTR)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBM and China Crescent Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBM $77.15 billion 1.44 $9.43 billion $12.81 9.77 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IBM has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares IBM and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBM 10.44% 51.06% 6.69% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of IBM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IBM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IBM and China Crescent Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBM 0 10 6 0 2.38 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBM currently has a consensus target price of $139.87, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given IBM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IBM is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

IBM has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBM beats China Crescent Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names. This segment also offers transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The company's Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and finance, procurement, talent and engagement, and industry-specific business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides project, managed, outsourcing, and cloud-delivered services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments; technical support, and software and solution support services; and integration software solutions. The company's Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term working capital financing to suppliers, distributors, and resellers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. International Business Machines Corporation serves financial services institutions, airlines, manufacturers, and consumer goods and retail companies. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

