Head to Head Review: CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) versus Zscaler (OTCMKTS:ZS)

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Zscaler 0 11 12 1 2.58

Zscaler has a consensus price target of $123.78, suggesting a potential downside of 19.84%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Risk & Volatility

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Zscaler -26.69% -27.39% -12.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zscaler $431.27 million 47.59 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -220.60

CMTSU Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler.

Summary

Zscaler beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

