Head-To-Head Review: Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) vs. Contura Energy (NYSE:CNTE)

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Contura Energy and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Contura Energy has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.96%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 9.63% 324.63% 10.30% Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.05 $154.52 million $9.58 0.80 Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -2.94

Contura Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Contura Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia. The company also provides coal trading and coal terminal facility services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

