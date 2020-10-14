Head-To-Head Survey: Aphria (APHA) versus The Competition

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -55.45 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -1.36

Aphria’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 409 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 55.27%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 87.68%. Given Aphria’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

