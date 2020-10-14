Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

