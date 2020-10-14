HEAT (HEAT) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $835,842.54 and $1.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEAT coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEAT has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.01485071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,428,805 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

