Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.43 ($101.68).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €91.56 ($107.72) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €88.64 and its 200 day moving average is €82.87. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

