Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.43 ($101.68).

FRA HEN3 opened at €91.56 ($107.72) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.87.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

