Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

NYSE HD traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

