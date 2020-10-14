Hexavest Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,878,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,457 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $69,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $83,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 1,815,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

