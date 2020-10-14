Hexavest Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466,343 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 350,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. 130,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,030,229. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.