Hexavest Inc. Sells 25,685 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $15.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,579.68. 55,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,522.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,424.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

