Hexavest Inc. Sells 93,632 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93,632 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $380.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,490. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $380.66. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

