Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.80. Hexindai shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,067 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hexindai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

