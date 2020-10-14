Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hillenbrand by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hillenbrand by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.