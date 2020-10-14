Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCHDF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.