Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.54.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

