Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

