Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

