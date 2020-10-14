Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

