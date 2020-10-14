Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

