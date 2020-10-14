Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

