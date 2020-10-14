Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.36 and its 200 day moving average is $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

