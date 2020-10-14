Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

