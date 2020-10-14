Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TWNK stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,001 shares of company stock worth $6,888,380. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,287 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 298,646 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

