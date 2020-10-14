Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

