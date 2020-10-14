Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.
Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $64.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.