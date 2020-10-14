H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Gap Down to $259.00

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $259.00, but opened at $250.00. H&T Group shares last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 21,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

In related news, insider Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

